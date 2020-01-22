Nightlife in Mumbai will cause rapes: BJP leader Ashish Shelar

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar said that the government's move to keep malls and other stores open 24/7 will increase corruption in the city and will lead to an increase in the number of rapes as well.

"It is not nightlife, it is killing life. I request the government to think about the city. They say it will be started in a gated community. How can you forget what happened at One Above and Mojo Bistro where 14 innocent people died? Raj Purohit meant that it is the fear of common Mumbaikars. Just two days back a woman was gang-raped at Kurla LTT terminus. Women are unsafe in Mumbai. Look what happened at Shakti Mills. This is about the safety of women in the city. This night is killing life and it is being done appease the people of just one Worli constituency and I expect the government to think about the whole city."

Shelar made allegations that it is being done for the appeasement of one Worli constituency. "Nightlife is to benefit someone very close to minister in the state," he said, possibly referring to Aditya Thackeray.