NIST students’ 5G drone soars as force multiplier for Army

Berhampur: In a remarkable display of innovation and patriotism, students of NIST University, Berhampur, have designed a cutting-edge 5G-enabled drone that promises to revolutionise defence surveillance and logistics, especially in the challenging terrains of Siachen and the Line of Control (LoC).

The drone -- capable of transmitting ultra-high-speed 5G video and carrying a payload of up to 5 kg -- can operate seamlessly at an altitude of 2,000 metres and remain airborne for 45 minutes. With its real-time data transfer, high-definition video capture and payload capability, the drone is seen as a technological breakthrough that could significantly aid the Indian Army in reconnaissance, surveillance and supply missions in areas where human movement is perilous.

Developed over six months under the mentorship of Assistant Professor Ashwini Kumar Khuntia, NIST Incubation Foundation Director Sushant Kumar Sahu and Protonix Group Founder Prabhas Raj Panigrahi, the project was led by students Gita Kumar Sahu, G Om Prasad Dora and B Durgeshwar Rao.

The innovation comes in the wake of a collaboration between NIST and the Army Air Defence College, Gopalpur, aimed at advancing indigenous drone technology for defence applications.

According to B Durgeshwar Rao, a B Tech student in Computer Science, “Our 5G-enabled drone will be immensely useful for the Indian Army. Even in remote border zones like Siachen where private networks are absent, the drone can integrate with military internet systems to transmit live visuals. It can even act as a flying network hub, providing connectivity to other drones in the region.”

Om Prakash Dora, another member of the team, said that the drone comes with an in-built GPS system and autonomous flight software, eliminating the need for traditional remote controls. “It operates on advanced 5G gigahertz antennas with both transmitter and receiver modules, ensuring uninterrupted data transmission and precision control,” he explained.

Priyadarshan Patra, Vice-Chancellor of NIST University, said the focus is on developing a secure private 5G wireless network, unlike public networks such as Jio which are less secure. “We are setting up three radio towers on campus and experimenting with various backhaul technologies including microwave, optical, and cable links. Our ongoing work also involves integrating and orchestrating 5G connectivity with drones to demonstrate its real-world applications,” he added.