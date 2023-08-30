Live
- ‘Jailer’ OTT update: This Rajinikanth-starrer blockbuster to make OTT debut much earlier
- Chittoor: Couple dies in an elephant attack
- Children should be encouraged in sports along with studies: Collector
- Chandrayaan 3 Reveals Lunar Surface Elements And Temperature Extremes
- Jagadish helps girl to realise her dream of studying engg
- AAP Spokesperson Suggests Arvind Kejriwal As Leader For Opposition Alliance INDIA
- Hyderabad: Fake certificate racket busted
- I am happy Tilak Varma got a place in the sqaud: Vijay Deverakonda
- Controversy Erupts As Congress Leader Offers Reward For Tongue Of SP Leader Over Religion Remark
- YS Jagan extends Rakhi Pournami wishes to women across the state
Just In
Nita Ambani virtually addresses Raliance family at 46th AGM of RIL
Reliance foundation Chairperson Mrs. Nita Ambani virtually addressed the Reliance family at the 46th AGM of RIL, where she reflected upon the launch of the NMACC and the work of RF.
Mrs Ambani graced the occasion in a Banarasi brocade saree, handwoven by master artisan Shri Iqbal Ahmad. This exquisite lavender weave celebrates the centuries-old craftsmanship of Varanasi. Its intricate design reflects the diversity of Indian artistry with barfi booti, koniya paisley motifs, and traditional zari work.
The Banarasi weave is one of the many regional art forms supported by Reliance Foundation’s SWADESH, our humble initiative to preserve and promote India’s traditional arts and crafts. Through Mrs Ambani's recent appearances, she has paid tribute to our traditional artisans and the legacy that they have carried forward over generations.