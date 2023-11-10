Nitish has lost his mind, someone mixing poison in his food: Manjhi

Patna: A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar allegedly harassed former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, the latter on Friday said that someone is mixing poison in his food and that is why he has lost his mind.

“Nitish Kumar has lost control over his tongue. He does not know what he is saying. Someone is mixing poison in his food and that is why he has lost his mind,” Manjhi said.

He said that the way the constitution is being ruined in Bihar, our agitation will go on. “I will meet the President, Prime Minister and Home Minister and will appeal to them to save Bihar from the present situation,” he said.

He said that the Speaker of the assembly is the patron of the house and as per the rules the Speaker had called him to give his perspective on reservation.

“When I was putting my points across, Nitish Kumar who is also a leader of the house, not only interrupted but humiliated me too. If the leader of the house is violating the norms, what can we expect from others,” Manjhi said.

“I am in immense pain due to the behavior of the Speaker. He was taking the side of ruling party. When he gave me permission to speak, he should have asked the Chief Minister to wait till my speech was over,” he said.

He said that the Speaker is equally responsible as Nitish Kumar.