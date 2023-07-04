Nitish Kumar, not BJP, framed Lalu-Tejashwi in IRCTC scam: Samrat Chaudhary

Patna: A day after the CBI filed a charge sheet against Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in a case to the land-for-job scam, state BJP President Samrat Chaudhary claimed on Tuesday that it was Nitish Kumar, and not the BJP, who framed Lalu Prasad and his son Tejashwi in the case.

On Monday, the CBI filed a charge sheet in the IRCTC land-for-job case, naming Tejashwi Yadav, his father and former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad, and mother and ex-CM Rabri Devi. The charge sheet, which also names 14 others, is the second filed in the case. It has been filed on the basis of documents and evidence that surfaced after the first charge sheet was submitted, sources in the CBI said.

“RJD leaders should ask Nitish Kumar how he obtained the documents related to the IRCTC land-for-job scam. The leaders of JD-U such as Lalan Singh had handed over the documents and proofs to then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh which further reached the CBI. If it were the JD-U leaders who had handed over the documents to the CBI, how is the BJP framing Lalu Prasad's family,” Chaudhary asked.

“UPA was in power when Lalu Prasad went to jail. Nitish Kumar had hatched the entire conspiracy and collected proofs against Lalu Prasad's family and handed them over to the CBI,” Chaudhary claimed.

“Nitish Kumar is the biggest conspirator in this country. He used to change sides in every second year. He threw out every leader who played a crucial role in the formation of Samata Party. Nitish Kumar is responsible for framing every leader in Bihar,” Chaudhary added.