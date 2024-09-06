Nitish worried as BJP suspects he may switch sides again, claims RJD

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari on Friday said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is worried as the BJP suspects that he may switch sides once again.



“That is why Nitish keeps on clarifying that he would not rejoin the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) again. He is giving these clarifications as he is worried that the BJP suspects him of potentially switching sides again as he did in the past. Nitish Kumar is also worried that BJP may break his party,” Tiwari said.

Tiwari also alleged that Nitish Kumar has lost credibility due to his inconsistent political stands.

“When Kumar was part of the Grand Alliance, he was critical of the BJP, even declaring that he would 'Mitti Me MIljayege Par BJP Ke Sath Nahi Jayege'. But then he again joined NDA and shifted his criticisms against RJD. People of aware of his inconsistency. They will respond to it in the 2025 Assembly elections,” Tiwari said.

Chitranjan Gagan, another RJD spokesperson said there is a trust deficit between Nitish Kumar and his party JD-U as well. “Both sides are apprehensive about each other,” Gagan said.

Meanwhile, the BJP supported Nitish Kumar, saying the Chief Minister has realised his past mistakes and will not join back the Grand Alliance.

“Nitish has realised his past mistakes of allying with the Grand Alliance and he is determined not to repeat the mistake again. He will remain with the BJP and the NDA will form the next government in Bihar under his leadership,” said BJP Spokesperson Rakesh Kumar.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar - during the inauguration of an eye hospital at Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) - reiterated his long-standing association with the BJP dating back to 1995.

He admitted that he had made mistakes by aligning with the Grand Alliance on two occasions but assured that he would not make the same mistake again.