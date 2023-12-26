NLC India Limited contributes rs.4.30 crores to CM public relief fund for the flood affected people of Tamil Nadu

NLC India Ltd, in its mission towards the social responsibility, extended helping hand by contributing Rs. 4.30 crores to the Tamilnadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund, including Rs. 2.30 crores as one day salary from its employees, for fostering recovery of the people affected by the flood caused by the recent Michaung Cyclone that devastated Chennai and its surrounding districts of Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu and for the people affected by the recent unprecedented heavy rain lashed in the southern districts of Tuticorin and Tirunelveli. NLC India Chairman and Managing Director, Shri Prasanna Kumar Motupalli handed over the cheque today for Rs. 4.30 crores to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamilnadu Shri. M.K. Stalin, at Tamilnadu Government Secretariat in the presence of Chief Secretary Shri. Shiv Das Meena, IAS.

NLC India had also extended its helping hand by deploying 18 giant 25 HP water pumps along with its engineers and technicians during the peak suffering by the people of Chennai during 5th to 15th December and cleared inundation in the very crucial locations. Totally 51,20,000 cubic feet of water had been cleared from the food affected dwelling places.

Presently, from 17th December, NLC India has deployed 12 number of similar giant 25 HP pumps in the flood affected Tuticorin district due to unprecedented recent incessant rain. Further, 6 number of water lorries have also been deployed to Tuticorin and drinking water supply is being extended for the people of flood affected area, from the RO plant of NLCIL’s Joint Venture Power Plant, NTPL, at Tuticorin.