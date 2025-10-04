‘No alliance with Congress’: Kejriwal says AAP to go it alone in Goa polls

Panaji: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday ruled out any tie-up with the Congress for the 2027 Goa Assembly elections.

“There will be no alliance with the Congress under any circumstances,” said Kejriwal, denying claims that some of the party’s Goa workers were open to joining hands with the grand old party ahead of the Assembly elections.

Talking to media persons after inaugurating a party office in Mayem, 16 km from here, the AAP leader said the people of Goa have been let down and deceived the most by the Congress.

“The Congress has become a wholesale supplier of MLAs to the BJP over the years. Can the Congress give an assurance to Goa voters that no party legislator will switch to the BJP in future,” he said.

The former Delhi Chief Minister said, “At least 13 Congress MLAs switched to the BJP between 2017 and 2019. In 2022, 10 Congress legislators switched flanks and joined the BJP.”

He said if the AAP entered into an alliance with the Congress, it would amount to supplying legislators to the BJP. “We do not want to be a part of any exercise that facilitates the formation of a BJP government in Goa,” he said.

Kejriwal also vowed to offer a new political system by dumping the old one under which 13-14 political families of BJP and Congress leaders have been ruling Goa for years.

“This is a decayed political system involving the BJP and the Congress. The time has come to uproot this system and offer a new option to Goa residents,” he said.

Promising a new brand of people-centric politics and governance in Goa, Kejriwal said under their government, the public would get the freedom to decide which projects should be executed in the state and how to make optimal use of resources, including land.

He earlier alleged that the state’s resources were under the control of a select 13-14 political families, which continue to switch parties to remain in power and loot the state and deposit wealth in Swiss banks.



