Water Hyacinth, an ecological nuisance is now a source of income for rural women in Majuli

Assam: By transforming Water Hyacinth, an aquatic plant, women in Majuli, Assam has turned it into a useful crafts, such as purses, table mats, baskets, handbags, among others. As Majuli is abundant water hyacinth, the district in Assam became a key cluster for this initiative, demonstrating resilience and innovation.

Artisans skilfully transform water hyacinth stems into a diverse array of handmade products. It aim to transform this environmental issue into opportunities for economic and ecological benefits through innovative applications such as crafting, biogas production, and organic fertilizer development.

The process of transforming water hyacinth into useful products - Harvesting, Cleaning and Drying:, Splitting and Stripping, Dyeing and Weaving into the products.

Gaining firsthand insight, a media delegation from Telangana visited the Water Hyacinth Craft Project at Puberun Cluster Level Federation (CLF), a successful ‘weed to wealth’ initiatives.

Implemented by the Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission (ASRLM) under the Government of India's NRLM, the project transforms the invasive water hyacinth plant into eco-friendly, marketable handicrafts.

Jnandeep Saikia, project manger ASRLM said that under this initiative, women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs) receive structured training, access to common facility centers, and support in product development. The crafted items—such as bags, baskets, mats, and home décor products—are promoted through modern marketing channels, including platforms like Asomicart, helping artisans reach wider markets.

The Water Hyacinth project at Puberun CLF stands as a powerful example of rural innovation, combining traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design and market linkages. By transforming an invasive weed into a valuable resource, the initiative not only mitigates environmental damage but also enhances the livelihoods and economic independence of women across the region.