BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj immerses father Swaraj Kaushal’s ashes in Ganga; condolence meet on Dec 7

New Delhi: A day after the demise of eminent lawyer and former Mizoram Governor Swaraj Kaushal, his daughter and Member of Parliament Bansuri Swaraj performed the ritual immersion of his ashes in the Ganga at Garh Mukteshwar on Friday.

Kaushal, a distinguished legal mind and the husband of former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj, passed away on Thursday afternoon, prompting an outpouring of condolences from national leaders and colleagues across the legal and political fraternity.

On Thursday evening, his last rites were conducted at the Lodhi Road Crematorium, where several dignitaries gathered to pay their respects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J.P. Nadda, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla were among those who expressed grief over his passing, remembering him for his contributions to public life and his dignified presence in national affairs.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva offered floral tributes on behalf of the state unit.

Early Friday morning, MP Bansuri Swaraj visited the crematorium again for the traditional ritual of collecting the ashes.

Accompanied by family members, she later travelled to Garh Mukteshwar, where she performed the 'pind pooja' before immersing the ashes in the Ganga.

The ritual was attended by a number of public representatives and political colleagues who came to offer their support to the grieving family.

Among those present were Ghaziabad MP Atul Garg, MLAs Anil Sharma, Shyam Sharma, Neeraj Basoya, Umang Bajaj, and Shikha Roy.

Several Delhi BJP office bearers including DDA member Rajiv Babbar, Delhi BJP Media Head Praveen Shankar Kapoor, New Delhi District President Ravindra Chaudhary, Karol Bagh District President Virendra Babbar, Media Relations Head Vikram Mittal, councillors Sharad Kapoor and Anjum Mandal, former MLA Madan Lal, and Delhi Cantonment Board member Rajesh Goyal were also present.

To honour the memory of Swaraj Kaushal, the family has organised a condolence meeting on Sunday, December 7 at 3 PM at PSOI Club, Chanakyapuri, where friends, colleagues, and well-wishers are expected to gather to pay homage to the departed leader.