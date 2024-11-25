No country in world matches India's zeal for knowledge: Yogi

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday, urged the youth to embrace science and technology to be able to navigate this dynamic era effectively. He emphasized the need to harmonize knowledge and virtue with an awareness of the rapid advancements in science and technology, cautioning that failure to adapt could result in significant challenges and hardships.

Addressing a special session on the closing day of the three-day 70th National Convention of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad held at Deendayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University campus, he said that no country in the world matches India's zeal for knowledge, referring to the motto of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad - Gyan, Sheel, Ekta (knowledge, modesty, unity).

“The Gita states, "Na Hi Gyanen Sadrisham Pavitramih Vidyate," meaning there is no greater purifier in this world than knowledge. In India, the tradition of honoring sages who have been carriers of wisdom has always been deeply respected”, he remarked.

CM Yogi, while motivating students, urged them to keep abreast of the times, adapting to the technological advancements as the flow of time waits for none. Reflecting on the opposition to computerization in the 1990s, the Chief Minister pointed out that while it was once resisted, today we live in an era dominated by e-offices and smartphones. Technologies like electricity, telephones, television, airplanes, microwaves, the internet, GPS, and social media have all advanced and are part of our daily lives.

Yogi toured the exhibition set up at the venue. He visited various organization stalls, interacting with the representatives, gathering information, and offering words of encouragement to those present.