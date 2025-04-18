No entry fee at ASI sites on World Heritage Day

New Delhi: No fee shall be charged from visitors to ASI-protected monuments across India on April 18 on the occasion of World Heritage Day, the Culture Ministry announced on Thursday.

There are 3,698 monuments and sites under the protection of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), including the Taj Mahal in Agra, Qutub Minar and Humayun's Tomb in Delhi and the ancient ruins of Nalanda university in Bihar.