No immediate relief from HC to Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Wednesday refused to interfere with the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to the excise policy 'scam'. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued notice on the AAP leader's petition challenging his arrest and the subsequent remand to the ED's custody, and asked the agency to file its response to it as well as his plea for interim relief of release before April 2.

The judge, in the order, clarified the matter would be taken up for final disposal on April 3 and no adjournment shall be granted.

"This Court deems it appropriate to issue notice of the main writ petition as well as application for grant of interim relief, returnable on 03.04.2024," the court said. Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, contended the arrest of a sitting chief minister on the cusp of

elections was against the basic structure of the Constitution.

"Object of the arrest was not to find material but to disable me and my party. My prayer is, release me now," he argued.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the ED, said the 'bulky' petition was served upon them only on Tuesday, and time should be given to bring their stand on record.

For interim relief as well, appropriate time should be given to respond, he said.