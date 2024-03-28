Live
- Kadiyam Kavya backed off from the contest
- Vijayan facing payback for hounding Oommen Chandy: Congress
- Government doctors can contest any elections after resigning from service: Calcutta HC
- Several former Congress leaders join BJP in Punjab
- HAL achieves major milestone, first aircraft of Tejas Mk1A takes to skies in Bengaluru
- Ex-Western Railway engineer convicted in 9-year-old bribery case
- Congress to launch its election manifesto from Jaipur on April 6: Sources
- Big shock for BRS as Hyderabad Mayor decides to join Congress
- Trinamool moves ECI against PM Modi's conversation with BJP nominee on 'distribution of Rs 3K cr seized assets to Bengal's people'
- Illness to Wellness campaign joins hands with Yolohealth to sensitise citizens about preventive healthcare solutions
Just In
No immediate relief from HC to Kejriwal
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issues notice to the agency to file its response before April 2; the matter will be taken up for final disposal on April 3 and no adjournment shall be granted
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Wednesday refused to interfere with the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to the excise policy 'scam'. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued notice on the AAP leader's petition challenging his arrest and the subsequent remand to the ED's custody, and asked the agency to file its response to it as well as his plea for interim relief of release before April 2.
The judge, in the order, clarified the matter would be taken up for final disposal on April 3 and no adjournment shall be granted.
"This Court deems it appropriate to issue notice of the main writ petition as well as application for grant of interim relief, returnable on 03.04.2024," the court said. Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, contended the arrest of a sitting chief minister on the cusp of
elections was against the basic structure of the Constitution.
"Object of the arrest was not to find material but to disable me and my party. My prayer is, release me now," he argued.
Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the ED, said the 'bulky' petition was served upon them only on Tuesday, and time should be given to bring their stand on record.
For interim relief as well, appropriate time should be given to respond, he said.