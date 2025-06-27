  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

No move to levy toll on 2 wheelers, clarifies Gadkari

No move to levy toll on 2 wheelers, clarifies Gadkari
x
Highlights

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has clarified that the government is not considering any proposal to levy toll...

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has clarified that the government is not considering any proposal to levy toll tax on two-wheelers.

The statement comes amid reports in some sections of the media suggesting that two-wheelers may be brought under the tolling framework starting July 15. In a post on social media, Gadkari said, "Some media houses are spreading misleading news about toll collection from two-wheelers. No such proposal is under consideration.

The exemption for two-wheelers from toll tax will continue." He further urged media platforms to avoid spreading unverified information, stating that such reports create unnecessary confusion.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick