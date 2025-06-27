Live
No move to levy toll on 2 wheelers, clarifies Gadkari
Highlights
New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has clarified that the government is not considering any proposal to levy toll...
New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has clarified that the government is not considering any proposal to levy toll tax on two-wheelers.
The statement comes amid reports in some sections of the media suggesting that two-wheelers may be brought under the tolling framework starting July 15. In a post on social media, Gadkari said, "Some media houses are spreading misleading news about toll collection from two-wheelers. No such proposal is under consideration.
The exemption for two-wheelers from toll tax will continue." He further urged media platforms to avoid spreading unverified information, stating that such reports create unnecessary confusion.
