No need for CM face, says Pawar

Mumbai: Former Union minister Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said that there is no need for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to declare a CM face ahead of the State assembly elections.

Talking to reporters in Kolhapur, the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar president said the decision on who will be the chief minister can be made after the poll results.

The CM candidate will be decided on the basis of which party wins the most number of seats in the alliance, he said.

Pawar said he will want the MVA to complete the seat sharing process and start the poll campaign at the earliest.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said there was no tussle among the three constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) over the post of chief minister of Maharashtra, where assembly polls will be held in the next couple of months.

He said overthrowing the current dispensation of Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP from power was the aim of the opposition alliance.