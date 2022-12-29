No need to take nasal dose after booster

New Delhi: India's nasal vaccine cannot be administered to those who have taken a precaution or booster dose, the head of the country's vaccine task force said on Tuesday in an exclusive interview to a national TV.

The nasal vaccine, iNCOVACC, was introduced on the CoWIN platform last week. "It (nasal vaccine) is recommended as the first booster. For example, if a person has already received a precaution dose, it is not recommended for that person, said an expert.