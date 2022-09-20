No one has done as much for the farmers as P.M. Modi, says BJP President

New Delhi, September 20: As Gujarat gears up for its upcoming assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party president J.P. Nadda expressed confidence of reforming the government in the state. On Tuesday, the party chief held a roadshow in Morbi and launched Gujarat BJP's 'Namo Khedut Panchayat' initiative from a farm at Nabhoi village of Gandhinagar district.

J.P. Nadda, while launching e-bikes at the same event, said, "There were many leaders who pretended to be a farmer leader. With a specific intention, they tried to gain the position of a leader after holding discussions with their friends and people... No one has done as much for the farmers of the entire country in the last 8 years as Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

At the launch Nadda also said that the newly launched e-bikes will cover 14,000 villages across the assembly constituencies of Gujarat to spread a word about farmers centric schemes and initiatives launched by the Modi led central government. Nadda is on a two-day visit to Gujarat which began on Tuesday. The party president was accompanied by national president of BJP's Kisan Morcha Rajkumar Chahar, Gujarat BJP president C.R. Paatil and BJP Kisan Morcha's Gujarat president Hitesh Patel.

Referring to Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana, Nadda said, "Around 80 crore people have been provided free ration under the scheme… and it was instrumental in supporting the poor during the Covid-19 pandemic, the worst 'natural calamity' of the century."







Mr. Nadda added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country's agriculture budget has been increased by almost six times. He further said around 1 lakh 36 thousand crore rupees have been deposited in the bank accounts of 11 crore farmers under Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

Later in the day, Nadda met a gathering of BJP's elected representatives in urban, panchayat, and cooperative bodies. On Wednesday, the BJP president is expected to hold meetings with senior Gujarat BJP leaders at the party headquarters, Shree Kamalam in Gandhinagar.