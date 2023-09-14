No one has right to comment on Sanatan Dharma, says Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday said no one has the right to comment onSanatan Dharma, be it the BJP or Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

He made the comment on Tamil Nadu Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark on Santan Dharma.

Addressing a press conference, Singh shared, "during an interview, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had once said that Hinduism is not just a religion but a way of life.

"The PM said Hinduism is not a religion. How it is possible? He speaks in a way that suits his agenda. I believe that whether it's Udhayanidhi or anyone else, no one has the right to comment on Sanatan Dharma."

Singh alleged that the Prime Minister is "preoccupied with spreading hatred" when they should be thinking about and working on the country's issues.

He emphasised that one should not disrespect another person's religion.