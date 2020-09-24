No restrictions on domestic flights check-in baggage: Government

New Delhi: Today the government removed all restrictions around check-in baggage in domestic flights, in a move towards achieving normality in flying. As per the revised flying norms issued by the aviation ministry, there will be no restrictions on check-in baggage and passengers will be able to carry as much allowed by the respective airline.

"Baggage limitations will be as per the airlines' policies," read the order by the aviation ministry. After the ministry's order, Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation will issue an order today on the same.



Domestic airlines in India allows 15 kilograms of free check-in baggage on flights if it exceeds the free limit, passengers need to pay extra. The government has allowed the continuation of domestic flight on and from May 25 with restrictions. Earlier, passengers were not even allowed to carry cabin baggage and those rules were ultimately relaxed.

While air travel is moving towards normalcy with the number of flights increasing and flying full, airlines still need to add many more flights to go back to pre-COVID levels. On Wednesday, Airlines operated 1320 flights, which is a huge improvement from around 700 daily flights airlines began with. In the domestic sector, pre-COVID airlines operated about 2,500 flights daily.