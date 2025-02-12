‘No vehicle zone’ in Prayagraj today

Mahakumbhnagar: In alignment with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directive for a ‘Surakshit Mahakumbh,’ the Prayagraj police have declared a "No Vehicle Zone" covering the entire city to facilitate the smooth movement of pilgrims ahead of Magh Purnima.

Starting from Tuesday 4am, all private and public vehicles arriving in Prayagraj are being directed to designated parking areas along their respective routes. This initiative aims to prevent traffic congestion and ensure easy pedestrian access to the bathing ghats. Additionally, from Tuesday 5pm, the "No Vehicle Zone" was expanded to cover the entire city of Prayagraj, with only emergency services permitted to operate within the restricted areas. This traffic regulation will remain in effect until the conclusion of the Magh Purnima Snan on Wednesday, facilitating the safe departure of pilgrims.

These regulations will also apply to vehicles of devotees observing Kalpavas. The administration urges all Kalpavasis to follow the guidelines and use only authorised parking facilities.

Authorities have appealed to visitors to adhere to traffic regulations and cooperate with officials to ensure a seamless and orderly bathing festival at the Mahakumbh.

In preparation for the event, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a special late-night review meeting via video conferencing on Monday.

The meeting included senior government officials, police officers, and district administrators from Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Kanpur, Sultanpur, Amethi, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Mirzapur, Jaunpur, Chitrakoot, Banda, Pratapgarh, Bhadohi, Rae Bareli, Gorakhpur, Mahoba, and Lucknow. During the session, the Chief Minister assessed ongoing preparations and issued crucial guidelines to ensure the smooth execution of Mahakumbh.