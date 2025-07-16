'No warning labels on samosa, jalebi, laddoos'

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has debunked media reports claiming that the ministry has directed the issue of warning labels on food products such as samosas, jalebis, and laddoos, calling them "misleading, incorrect, and baseless."

The Union Healath Ministry had separately issued an advisory which is an initiative towards making healthier choices at work places. It advises about display of boards in various workplaces such as lobbies, canteens, cafeterias, meeting rooms etc., to raise awareness on harmful consumption of hidden fats and excess sugar in various food items. These boards are meant to serve as daily reminders on fighting obesity, the burden of which is sharply rising in the country.

The Health Ministry advisory does not direct warning labels on food products sold by vendors, and has not been selective towards Indian snacks. It does not target India's rich street food culture.