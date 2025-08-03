Notorious criminal Nahak injured in encounter

Berhampur: In a strategic offensive against the rising wave of crime, Berhampur Police struck a major blow to the underworld early on Saturday. A dreaded criminal, Sunil Nahak, was injured in an encounter with police near Pitatali under Golanthara police limits.

Nahak, a habitual offender with a record of 20 criminal cases, including murder, bomb attacks, extortion and gold chain snatching, received a gunshot wound on his left leg after he opened fire on police. Nahak has been admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital. “We had credible intelligence and launched a targeted operation. Nahak fired first, and we had to retaliate in self-defence,” said Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M. The face-off occurred on Chikiti-Pitatali Road when police intercepted Nahak and an accomplice on a motorcycle. While Nahak was apprehended after the exchange of fire, his associate managed to flee. “We are on his trail and confident of arresting him soon,” added the SP.

A country-made firearm and live ammunition were recovered from Nahak’s possession. The weapon is suspected to have been used in a recent gold chain snatching incident in Nimakhandi. Forensic experts have been engaged to confirm ballistic similarities.

Nahak hails from Kabisuryanagar in Ganjam district. His criminal dossier includes charges of murder, attempted bomb attacks, extortion rackets and a spree of snatching incidents across Berhampur and Ganjam police districts. The police have launched an investigation into the chain-snatching syndicate believed to be operated by his gang.