NPP’s relation with NDA is strong: Meghalaya CM

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma asserted that the relationship between the National People’s Party (NPP) and the BJP-led NDA has grown stronger over the last decade despite many challenges.

While campaigning for the party’s candidate in the Shillong Lok Sabha seat, the Chief Minister said: “The ten-year alliance between BJP-led NDA and NPP is solid. Despite facing numerous obstacles, we have always put the needs of the citizens first in all of our decisions.”

Sangma said that the NDA and its allies will stand united in the upcoming Lok Sabha election because all the constituent parties believed that India will progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“By 2028, India's economy will rank third in the world, and by 2047, it will be a developed country,” the Chief Minister said.

Notably, in the previous year’s state assembly polls, BJP and NPP fought elections separately despite being in an alliance to run the government in the hill state.

Later, after the elections, both parties came together to form an alliance government in Meghalaya.

This time, BJP has refrained from fielding its candidates in two parliamentary seats in Meghalaya. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has thanked PM Modi for his decision.

Sangma also asserted that under PM Modi’s leadership, the northeast including Meghalaya has witnessed huge development.