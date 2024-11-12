NR successfully tackles Diwali, Chhath puja rush

New Delhi : Northern Railway has successfully navigated the unprecedented festive rush of Diwali and Chhath Puja, setting a new record by facilitating a staggering 6 crore passengers during this period. To cater to the surge in demand, Northern Railway operated a record 3,500 special trains, ensuring seamless connectivity for millions of travelers. This achievement is part of the larger Indian Railways’ effort, which saw the operation of 7,724 special trains nationwide, enabling the facilitation of 20 crore passengers. It is noteworthy that Indian Railways facilitated over 3 crore passengers on November 4, which is more than the combined population of Australia and New Zealand.

According to Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway, "We are proud to have successfully handled the massive festive rush, setting a new benchmark in passenger transportation. Our commitment to passenger safety and satisfaction remains unwavering. We will continue to strive for excellence in providing efficient and hasslefree railway services."

During the festive season, elaborate arrangements were put in place by Northern Railway. In the mini control established at Railway stations, continuous monitoring of the crowd yielded results. Apart from announced special trains, Unreserved Trains were run as per the demand. It ensured that passengers were not stranded at Railway stations for a longer duration.