NSA Doval rejects all types of terrorism

New Delhi: Terrorism continues to constitute one of the most serious threats to international peace and regardless of its motivation or cause, the menace is "unjustifiable", NSA Ajit Doval said on Tuesday. In an address at a conclave of NSAs of India and central Asian countries in Kazakhstan, he also offered fully funded capacity building programmes by New Delhi in a wide range of areas to the participating nations.

The National Security Advisor said that India is ready to provide the central Asian nations the technology relating to United Payment Interface (UPI) free of cost for their independent use. He said that setting up of sovereign digital payment systems will greatly enhance commercial linkages between India and Central Asia and benefit people who may have to travel to India for medical treatment, according to sources.

