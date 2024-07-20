  • Menu
Nurse kidnapped in Bihar’s Begusarai

A nurse of a private hospital has been allegedly kidnapped by four to five individuals in Bihar’s Begusarai district.

Patna: A nurse of a private hospital has been allegedly kidnapped by four to five individuals in Bihar’s Begusarai district.

The kidnappers have informed the victim’s family about the abduction. However, police said that the incident might be related to a love affair.

According to the victim's mother, she saw the kidnappers in a Baleno car while her brother identified the kidnappers as residents of the Matihani block.

“My daughter went to give fodder to the cattle when four to five persons came and forcibly kidnapped her. By the time I informed the other members of the family, they had sped away in a car,” the victim’s mother told police.

DSP Bhaskar Ranjan of Sadar-2 range Begusarai said that the preliminary investigation reveals that the matter could be a case of a love affair.

“However, we are investigating from all angles. We have identified one of the accused, named Rishikesh Kumar, who was seen with the victim in the past. The search operation is underway to trace the victim,” he said.

