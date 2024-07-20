Live
- IT company Netweb clocks over 203 pc PAT growth in Q1 FY25
- Hina Khan is taking 'one step at a time' as she drops workout video amid chemotherapy
- African Union approves AI strategy, digital compact to boost Africa's advancement
- Paris Olympics Countdown: After Rio, Tokyo debacle, shooters aim for bull's eye in France
- Inauguration of Additional Senior Civil judge -cum-Assistant Sessions Judge Court in Gadwal
- Delhi MCD demanded 10,000 crores from the central government in the Budget 2024-25
- No Kerala minister bothered to visit Karnataka to oversee rescue operations: BJP
- JP Nadda assures chemical industry of govt support to spur growth
- New Zealand Prime Minister dials PM Modi, vows to take forward ties with India
- Our party's goal is that CM Siddaramaiah should resign: K’taka BJP
Just In
Nurse kidnapped in Bihar’s Begusarai
A nurse of a private hospital has been allegedly kidnapped by four to five individuals in Bihar’s Begusarai district.
Patna: A nurse of a private hospital has been allegedly kidnapped by four to five individuals in Bihar’s Begusarai district.
The kidnappers have informed the victim’s family about the abduction. However, police said that the incident might be related to a love affair.
According to the victim's mother, she saw the kidnappers in a Baleno car while her brother identified the kidnappers as residents of the Matihani block.
“My daughter went to give fodder to the cattle when four to five persons came and forcibly kidnapped her. By the time I informed the other members of the family, they had sped away in a car,” the victim’s mother told police.
DSP Bhaskar Ranjan of Sadar-2 range Begusarai said that the preliminary investigation reveals that the matter could be a case of a love affair.
“However, we are investigating from all angles. We have identified one of the accused, named Rishikesh Kumar, who was seen with the victim in the past. The search operation is underway to trace the victim,” he said.