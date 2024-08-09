O P Jindal’s 94th birth anniversary observed

Barbil: JSW Steel’s Odisha Mines Division paid tributes to its founder Om Prakash Jindal, legendary industrialist and philanthropist, on the occasion of his 94th birth anniversary on Wednesday.

Employees from all four mines across all levels paid their tributes to Jindal. In Bhadrasahi office, Odisha Mines Business Head Prasanna Panda; Logistic Head Subrat Kumar Sahoo; Head of Project Biraja Kinkar Das among others paid homage to Jindal.

To mark the occasion, a blood donation camp was organised by JSW Foundation in association with the Office of the Chief District Medical & Public Health Officer, Keonjhar. Senior and junior employees voluntarily donated blood on the occasion. A total of 65 units of blood were collected and handed over to the government hospital in Keonjhar.

O P Jindal, a forward-thinking industrialist, played a crucial role in the economic and social development of India. In November 2004, he was honoured with the “Lifetime Achievement Award” by the Bengal Chamber of Commerce & Industry in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the Indian steel industry.