UltraTech limestone mine in Anantapur awarded 5-star rating by Indian Bureau of Mines, Ministry of Mines
LG directs to expedite 'challans on WhatsApp' system
90% women view GenAI as crucial for career growth, yet only one-third feel prepared to use it: nasscom-BCG report
2,600 IIT Delhi graduating students to get degrees
LG Electronics Expands Self-Laundry Service To IIIT Hyderabad
Arshad Nadeem wins Gold Medal at Paris Olympics, Pakistan announces ls cash award
Magistrate's probe report slams MCD, fire dept for misconduct
LG's nod to prosecute IAS officer for forgery
Sunkishala wall collapse being probed thoroughly: Ponnam
Khammam district records significant spike in viral fevers
O P Jindal’s 94th birth anniversary observed
Barbil: JSW Steel’s Odisha Mines Division paid tributes to its founder Om Prakash Jindal, legendary industrialist and philanthropist, on the occasion of his 94th birth anniversary on Wednesday.
Employees from all four mines across all levels paid their tributes to Jindal. In Bhadrasahi office, Odisha Mines Business Head Prasanna Panda; Logistic Head Subrat Kumar Sahoo; Head of Project Biraja Kinkar Das among others paid homage to Jindal.
To mark the occasion, a blood donation camp was organised by JSW Foundation in association with the Office of the Chief District Medical & Public Health Officer, Keonjhar. Senior and junior employees voluntarily donated blood on the occasion. A total of 65 units of blood were collected and handed over to the government hospital in Keonjhar.
O P Jindal, a forward-thinking industrialist, played a crucial role in the economic and social development of India. In November 2004, he was honoured with the “Lifetime Achievement Award” by the Bengal Chamber of Commerce & Industry in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the Indian steel industry.