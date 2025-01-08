Odisha aims to emerge as leading aviation hub

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to establish Odisha as a leader in India’s aviation industry, the State government has started consultation to develop maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facili-ties here, an official said on Tuesday.

A high-level stakeholder consultation, hosted by the Commerce and Transport department, was held on Monday and attendees deliberated on the development of MRO in the State. “Our goal is to establish Odisha as a leader in India’s aviation industry. We are developing bespoke poli-cies and offering substantial incentives and skill development programmes to empower local talent and ensure sustained industrial growth.

This initiative is a pivotal step towards achieving the vision of a Viksit Odisha,” Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, who presided over the meeting, said. The focus has been on innovation, infrastructure and industrial growth to create a robust aviation ecosystem, he said. Commerce and Transport Department Principal Secretary Usha Padhee said the effort is made to bring together prominent industry players, including GMR Group, Star Air, Safran, Max Aero-space, Pritnee Aerospace and MRO Association of India, alongside senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

“The discussions centred around formulating an investor-friendly policy framework to establish Odisha as a preferred destination for MRO operators, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and airlines in the eastern region under the Industrial Policy Resolution (IPR) 2022,” she said.

Outlining Odisha’s ambitious plans to position the State as a global aviation hub by leveraging the strategic potential of Jharsuguda, Bhubaneswar and Puri airports, Padhee said, “Odisha’s competitive advantage lies in its position as an aluminium production leader, coupled with its strong industrial ecosystem, making it an ideal location for world-class MRO facilities.”

Through the Industrial Policy Resolution 2022, the State is committed to providing financial in-centives, such as a 30 per cent capital subsidy for MRO investments and fostering skill devel-opment programmes to ensure a skilled workforce, Padhee said.

The State’s collaboration with the Singapore government to adopt global best practices in avia-tion and MRO operations reinforces Odisha’s international outlook, she said. The consultation witnessed active deliberations on global partnerships, sustainability and skill development strategies, ensuring a holistic approach to MRO development, an official statement said.

With its strategic location, abundant resources and progressive policies, Odisha is uniquely positioned to become a hub for MRO operators, OEMs and airlines further strengthening India’s aviation infrastructure, he said.