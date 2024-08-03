Odisha begins potato procurement from UP

Bhubaneswar : In a bid to reduce its dependency on neighbouring West Bengal for potatoes, the Odisha government on Thursday started procuring the tuber from Uttar Pradesh.

The first consignment of potatoes from the northern State reached Odisha during the day and more such supplies are expected, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra said. The State government has decided to solve the potato crisis in Odisha. The people of Odisha face difficulties due to the “erratic supply of potatoes from West Bengal”, he said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has agreed to provide all cooperation and streamline potato supply to Odisha, the minister said, adding that a delegation from here will soon visit the northern State. The minister said the decision has been taken to “reduce Odisha’s dependency of potatoes on the neighbouring States”.

“We want to stop procurement from West Bengal in a phased manner and continue import from Uttar Pradesh. This is because TMC goons, and local police (Bengal police) are creating trouble and extorting money on the border from Odisha traders. We cannot be blackmailed for bringing potatoes from Bengal,” Patra told reporters here.

The government has taken steps to bring potatoes from Uttar Pradesh in response to requests from Odisha businessmen and various unions. The government’s action came after the prices of potatoes rose to Rs 70 per kg in the market due to inadequate supply of the tuber from West Bengal.

The issue was raised in the Assembly with the BJP government facing criticism for “failing” to procure potatoes from West Bengal.The State is dependent on West Bengal for potatoes and Maharashtra for onions, the minister said. He accused the previous BJD government of failing to make Odisha self-sufficient in potato and onion production.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi met his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in New Delhi on July 27 and requested her to streamline potato supply to the State. However, there was no significant improvement in the tuber supply to Odisha, an official said.