Live
- Centre undertook various initiatives to boost women entrepreneurship: Jayant Chaudhary
- KTR Criticises Revanth Reddy’s Handloom Policies on National Handloom Day
- Odisha: BJD MLA’s PSO, brother succumb to bullet injuries in Subarnapur
- From 2001-2014, people from particular community recruited in police, forest dept, claims Assam CM
- Bypoll to one RS seat in Raj on Sep 3, numbers favour BJP
- Paris Olympics: 'Vinesh, you are a gold medalist of courage and morality', says Bajrang Punia
- Google Pixel 9 Series Arriving on August 14: Upcoming Features and Upgrades
- Vinesh Phogat disqualified due to technical glitch: Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar
- Wayanad landslides: 138 people missing according to draft list released by district administration
- Pakistan 'verifying antecedents' of Karachi man involved in murder-for-hire plot against Trump
Just In
Odisha: BJD MLA’s PSO, brother succumb to bullet injuries in Subarnapur
Two persons including the Personal Security Officer (PSO) of BJD MLA Niranjan Pujari died following bullet injuries at Chulimalgaon in Subarnapur district of Odisha on Wednesday.`
Bhubaneshwar: Two persons including the Personal Security Officer (PSO) of BJD MLA Niranjan Pujari died following bullet injuries at Chulimalgaon in Subarnapur district of Odisha on Wednesday.
Two persons have reportedly been detained at Binka police station for the investigation into the case.
The deceased identified as Manoj Jhankar and Seshadev Jhankar of the Chulimalgaon village were cousin-brothers. The brothers’ bodies were spotted lying in a pool of blood in a field near their village.
The service rifle of the deceased Manoj, a constable and the PSO of Pujari, was also recovered near the bodies.
IGP (Northern Range) Himansu Kumar Lal, Subarnapur District Superintendent of Police, Yashpratap Shrimal and the Binka Police staff have started an investigation into the matter.
“We are collecting evidence from the crime scene and examining the witnesses. More information could be divulged after a detailed investigation into the incident,” IGP Lal told reporters.