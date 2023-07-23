Odisha Cabinet approves Mission Shakti Scooter Yojana

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, on Friday approved Mission Shakti Scooter Yojana, under which interest subvention on bank loans up to Rs 1 lakh will be provided to beneficiaries to purchase a scooter.

Odisha Mission Shakti Minister Tukuni Sahu said around 75,000 SHG community support staff and nearly 1,25,000 SHG federation leaders will be benefited under the new scheme. The State government has made budgetary provision of Rs 528.55 crore for execution of the scheme over a period of next five years, she added.

The Cabinet has approved a budget of Rs 1001.14 crore for expanding Comprehensive Cancer Services across the State with an objective to provide cancer care facilities nearer to the household of the patients.

The Cabinet decided to set up 11 Comprehensive Cancer Care Units within a period of 2 years at DHH Bargarh, VIMSAR, Burla; SLN Medical College and Hospital, Koraput; MKCG Medical College and Hospital Berhampur; Saheed Rendo Majhi Medical College and Hospital Bhawanipatna; B B Medical College and Hospital Balangir; PRM Medical College and Hospital, Baripada; FM Medical College and Hospital, Balasore; Dharanidhar Medical College and Hospital, Keonjhar; Government Medical College and Hospital, Talcher and Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to extend the Canal Lining and System Rehabilitation Programme (CLSRP) for a further period of five years.

Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena said the scheme would be extended from financial year 2023-24 to 2027-28 with an outlay of Rs 2,032.92 crore. The scheme was launched by the government during 2013-14 and got overwhelming responses from the public as the tail end of canals were getting sufficient water.

Under the scheme, canal lining of 676.04 km was done in the first phase and 307.03 km was taken up in the second phase. The Cabinet decided to undertake canal lining work of 287.62 km in major and medium irrigation projects, 24.58 km at canal lining work in minor irrigation projects, new lining work of 660.28 km in major and medium irrigation projects and 2,995.34 km of canal lining work in minor irrigation projects.

The scheme will be implemented as Mukhya Mantri canal lining Yojana. It will increase efficient use of canal water and stabilisation of irrigation potential through improved service delivery in the whole system.

The Cabinet also approved Semiconductor Manufacturing and Fabless Policy to develop a robust semiconductor ecosystem and attract semiconductor value chain investments in the State. The proposed Odisha Semiconductor Manufacturing and Fabless policy will develop an end-to-end semiconductor ecosystem in the State.

The Cabinet has approved a provision of Rs 500 crore for implementation of price support scheme (PSS) by the State Cooperative Marketing Federation for procurement of oilseeds and pulses on behalf of NAFED. State Cooperation Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak said the five-year scheme from 2023-24 to 2027-28 is introduced with an objective to support more than 1,500 PACS, LAMPS, RMCs, FPOs, WSHGs reaching around one lakh farmers in the next five years to support the beneficiaries and prevent distress sale.

Odisha will introduce interest subvention scheme to provide short-term credit to farmers at a subsidised interest for their farming operations. The Cabinet approved Rs 5,700 crore for implementation of the State sector scheme for five years from 2023-24 to 2027-28 to ensure adequate credit flow in agriculture at an affordable rate of interest to the farmers in the State.