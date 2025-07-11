Odisha Cabinet will be expanded: Samal

Bhubaneswar: The BJP government in Odisha will soon expand its Council of Ministers, the party’s State president Manmohan Samal said on Wednesday. Samal made the statement while taking charge as the State BJP president a day after being reappointed to the post for a fourth non-consecutive term.

“Discussions with the central leaders have already been held regarding the expansion of the Council of Ministers,” he said. Though the Council of Ministers can have 22 members, there are only 16 at present, including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Besides Majhi, it has two deputy chief ministers, eight Cabinet ministers and five Ministers of State at present. Six posts have been lying vacant since Majhi took the oath of office on June 12, 2024.

Samal also said measures were being taken to fill up vacancies in different State-run corporations and boards. He said the BJP was committed to strengthening governance and fulfilling the promises made to the people.

Following Samal’s statement, political activities gained momentum with several senior MLAs lobbying for a berth. The BJP insiders said the expansion will be carried out keeping in view the three-tier panchayat elections, which would be held next year.