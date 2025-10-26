Odisha CM leaves for Mumbai to attend India Maritime Week

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday left for Mumbai to attend the prestigious India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025, scheduled to be held from October 27 to 31, according to an official statement issued by the CM’s Office.

The CMO in the statement further added that CM Majhi will join the inaugural session of the IMW as the Guest of Honour and later attend the Odisha Special Session, which will focus on the state’s port-led investment opportunities and export potential through its sea ports.

A delegation from the Government of Odisha has already reached Mumbai to take part in the summit.

India Maritime Week is a leading national and international event that brings together government leaders, industry experts, and investors to discuss progress and opportunities in maritime infrastructure, port development, and the Blue Economy. The summit aims to promote collaboration and innovation in India’s growing maritime sector.

“Odisha’s participation reflects its vision to become a major hub for port-led industrial growth and coastal economic development. The state delegation will highlight investment opportunities in port-based industries, logistics, fisheries, and maritime technology, reaffirming Odisha’s commitment to strengthening India’s maritime trade and export ecosystem,” noted the CMO.

During the Odisha session, the state will showcase its world-class port infrastructure, new developments, and vast maritime potential, inviting both domestic and international investors to explore new partnerships.

This visit also marks an important moment as the Odisha Government completes 500 days under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, continuing its strong focus on inclusive development, industrial growth, and employment generation.

The Government of Odisha welcomes investors, industry stakeholders, and maritime professionals to explore the state’s opportunities and join its journey toward becoming a strategic gateway for trade, innovation, and sustainable maritime growth.