Odisha: Former minister Balabhadra Majhi quits BJD

Bhubaneswar : Former minister and senior BJD leader Balabhadra Majhi on Monday resigned from the primary membership of BJD ahead of the general elections. He has reportedly resigned for being sidelined in the party.

“I do hereby relinquish from the primary membership of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). Thanks a lot for allowing me to work for long period along with you since formation of the Party 1997,” Majhi wrote in a letter addressed to party President and Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik.

Majhi last won from Lanjigarh assembly constituency in tribal dominated Kalahandi district on BJD ticket in 2014 elections. However, the party fielded the incumbent MLA Pradip Kumar Dishari from the constituency instead of Majhi in 2019.

The five-time MLA Majhi had also been elected to the state assembly four times from Narla constituency of Kalahandi district. He was the minister of the S.T. & S.C. Development & Minorities and Backward Classes between 2002 and 2006. Speculations are rife over Majhi joining Congress following his recent meeting with congress leader Bijay Patnaik.