Odisha gets centre for training in water safety

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Friday inaugurated an institute near Konark for imparting training on watermanship and life guard. Majhi said the Odisha State Watermanship and Lifeguard Institute (OSWALI) will emerge as a dedicated facility for water safety, lifeguard training and coastal resilience, and enhance the State’s capacity to cope with the increasing threats posed by natural disasters.

He said the State government was committed to strengthening fire services, improving the emergency response system and increasing training opportunities for officers and the youth. “The training centre that has been started here will train the country’s fire brigade, paramilitary forces, NDRF, police, security guards and volunteers deployed in disaster relief work in various States,” he said, noting that this is the first such institute in the country outside the purview of the Indian Navy.

He said the centre has been established at a cost of Rs 12 crore, while an additional Rs 10 crore has been sanctioned to further strengthen it. Majhi also laid the foundation stone of a scuba complex, designed to enhance advanced underwater rescue training in the State.

A Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between the Odisha Tourism department and the Odisha Fire and Emergency Services in this regard. Another agreement was signed among Odisha Tourism, Odisha Fire & Emergency Services, and the National Institute of Water Sports (NIWS) in Goa for developing water sports safety standards, conducting professional lifeguard training, capacity building, and expanding the scope of adventure and coastal tourism in the State.

The event witnessed a watermanship show on rescue and lifesaving skills, and coastal emergency preparedness by personnel of the Odisha Fire and Emergency Services.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated an ‘eco-retreat’ resort near the Puri-Konark marine drive road. Majhi said the meetings of the State Cabinet will be held in these resorts in the coming days. He said Odisha’s ‘eco-retreats’ have become a model in the tourism sector in the country. He said these resorts have helped create livelihoods, raise awareness about the environment, and boost the local economy.

The Chief Minister said more such facilities will be developed in the State.