Odisha govt launches 106 emergency response vehicles

Bhubaneswar: In an endeavour to improve the emergency service infrastructure in the State, the government, along with the State police, has deployed (106) 112 emergency response vehicles (ERVs) in the first phase across Odisha.

The aim of the new service is to address the distress calls by citizens in a more coordinated manner.

Manoj Chhabra, Special DGP (SAP), flagged off the vehicles at an event organised at OSAP 6tn Battalion ground, Cuttack.

In an effort to establish coordination between different emergency services and to minimising confusion in reaching out separate emergency numbers for different needs, the initiative will act as a holistic solution for people.

The vehicles will act on similar lines to that of a PCR van. But to manage the tasks more efficiently, they have been equipped with GIS and GPS. With these additions, assistance will be provided promptly and effectively at the time of emergency situations, such as crime, mob acts or accidents.

Flagging off the vehicles, Chhabra said, "today is important for Odisha Police, Fire and Ambulance service. Like 911in America, people will get three emergency services like the police, fire and ambulance under one emergency number 112. We have already handed over 106 vehicles; today we flagged off another 62. In the second phase we are going to launch 150 vehicles. They will be deployed to provide all three above mention services."

Sabyasachi Biswal, State head, Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd, the managing company for 112 ERVs, said, "earlier Odisha government launched an all-encompassing emergency helpline number '112' to bring the police, fire brigade, ambulance and other services under the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS). The launch of the106 ERVs are in line with the government's effort in strengthening the 112 service. This initiative will be a key enabler to ensure timely response in case of any emergency and a boom to the 4.3 crore population of the State."

A total of 106 emergency response vehicles have been strategically deployed as part of service across districts and key cities of the State-- Angul (3), Balasore (3), Bargarh (3), Berhampur (3), Bhadrak (3), Bolangir (3), Boudh (2), Cuttack (3), Deogarh (2), Dhenkanal (3), Gajapati (3), Ganjam (3), Jagatsinghpur (3), Jajpur (3), Jharsuguda (3), Kalahandi (3), Kendrapara (3), Keonjhar (3), Khurda (3), Koraput (3), Malkangiri (3), Mayurbhanj (3), Nabarangpur (3), Nayagarh (3), Nuapada (2), Puri (3), Rayagada (3), Rourkela (3), Sambalpur (3), Subarnapur (2), Sundargarh (3), DCP Bhubaneswar (7).

The Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd has been awarded to manage and operate these vehicles. Like other emergency services, this will be entirely free.

The government provides various emergency services e.g. the police, fire, health to citizens through different channels. The existence of multiple emergency numbers creates confusion in the minds of the public.

Through the new 112 emergency response service a common integrated platform will bring, the police, fire, ambulance and other services together. This will simplify the process and will reduce the response time for the public.

Arun Ray, Special DGP (communication) and Radha Kishan Sharma, Additional DG were present.