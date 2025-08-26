Odisha govt will provide pilot training to tribal girls, says CM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday said his government will launch a cadet pilot programme to train tribal girls to become pilots. Majhi announced this while addressing the Eastern Region Ministers’ Conference for Civil Aviation here.

The cadet pilot programme would be started under the State’s flagship initiative, B-MAAN (Building and Management of Aviation Assets and Network), he said. According to officials, comprehensive theoretical and practical pilot training will be provided free to about 10 to 15 tribal girls per year for five years.

The Chief Minister said a world-class international airport is being built in Puri, and this airport will be a spiritual and cultural gateway for crores of Jagannath devotees from all over the world. Along with this, land has been arranged for the expansion of Jharsuguda airport. In the last 14 months of the new government, Odisha’s airports have been connected to 15 new destinations, he said.

Due to its robust policy, the State has been successful in connecting Odisha with national and international air connectivity network, he said.

Stating that his government is also emphasising skill development in the aviation sector, Majhi said a world-class aviation training centre is going to be set up at Birasal in Dhenkanal district to take Odisha forward in this field.

He said the government is also going to bring a progressive land allotment policy for airports of the State. Under the policy, flying training, UAV (drone) training, and air sports activities will be possible in the airports in Odisha, he said. The government is going to develop 14 non-functional airstrips in the State as airports, Majhi added.

The Chief Minister announced that his government is working to set up a total of 15 heliports in districts where there are no airports. He further said transformative initiatives like the UDAN scheme have inspired and have truly democratised aviation and opened new horizons for eastern India.

“Aviation is not just limited to airports and air services, it is a unique effort to connect the dreams of our people with opportunities, strengthen our economy and realise the dream of Viksit Bharat by 2047,” Majhi said.

On this occasion, the State government signed an agreement with Air Works to set up an MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) facility for aircraft here at Biju Patnaik International Airport.

Besides, the State has signed another agreement with Air Works to create skill development, training and job opportunities for the youth of the State.