Odisha observes ‘Prathamastami’

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday wished people on the occasion of ‘Prathamastami’, the celebration honouring the firstborns in a family.

In a post on X, the Governor said, “Heartfelt greetings and best wishes on the occasion of Prathamastami, the unique festival of Odia culture. May everyone’s life be filled with happiness and prosperity through the boundless grace of Mahaprabhu. #Prathamastami.”

Majhi said, “A unique tradition of Odia culture, ‘Prathamastami’, heartfelt greetings and congratulations to all on this occasion. May everyone’s life be filled with happiness and prosperity by the blessings of Mahaprabhu.”

The BJD president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik also wished all on the occasion and said in a social media post, “I am conveying my best wishes to everyone on the sacred occasion of Prathamastami. This tradition of ours, honouring the eldest in a family, is the most unique. I pray for everyone’s well-being at the feet of the Great Lord. #Prathamastami.”

‘Prathamastami’, is observed on the eighth day of the month of ‘Margasira’ when special prayers are offered for the well-being of the eldest child of the family, who is also called the ‘podhuan’. According to tradition, the maternal uncles present the eldest child of the family with new clothes while mothers pray for their well-being and long life. The firstborn is decorated with vermilion, sandal paste and ‘doob’ grass and sacred rice grains. The people of Odisha prepare a special cake of rice blended with turmeric leaves for the occasion. The cake called ‘Enduri Pitha’ is offered to Goddess Sasthi Devi, who is considered the protector of children.

The rituals are also held in the Lord Jagannath temple in Puri, where Lord Balabhadra is worshiped as the firstborn. Similar rituals are also held in the Shree Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar.