Odisha police launch cyber safety campaign

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police on Thursday launched the 'Cyber Safety Campaign-2023' in a bid to make people aware of the various facets of internet crime. “This campaign embodies our commitment to safeguarding the citizens of Odisha from the perils of the digital age. Through education and vigilance, we aim to create a safer online environment for all," DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal said.

It is dedicated to raise awareness and educate citizens about the various facets of cybercrime and, more importantly, how to protect themselves from falling victim to malicious activities on the internet, he said.

The DGP launched the logo, mascot, campaign poster, theme song, two cyber safety advisory brochures and campaign videos at a function here. The videos highlighted two critical aspects -- one addressing fraudulent activities in the name of loan apps, shedding light on the dangers of such schemes and the other addressing the grave issue of child pornography, emphasising the importance of safeguarding children from online exploitation. These videos aimed at educating and empowering the public to recognise and combat these threats effectively.

The Cyber Safety Campaign 2023 seeks to engage citizens across all demographics including students, parents, professionals and senior citizens ensuring that no one is left vulnerable to cyber threats.

Cybercrime encompasses a range of illegal activities committed through digital means, often with the intention to deceive, defraud or exploit unsuspecting individuals, officials said.