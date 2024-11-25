Odisha police rescue ‘trafficked’ Bangla girl

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police rescued a Bangladeshi girl, who was found wandering aimlessly in Cuttack, and launched an investigation into the suspected trafficking of the minor. The girl was found roaming on Link Road and was rescued on November 9, Cuttack DCP Jagmohan Meena told reporters on Sunday. He said the police later handed her over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). “The girl has no valid documents regarding her travel to India,” the DCP said. The CWC chairman, Pramod Kumar Acharya, said the 16-year-old girl was brought to Kolkata from Dhaka around August-September and then taken to Bhubaneswar. After counselling, the CWC came to know that the girl was engaged at a massage parlour and was forced into prostitution in Bhubaneswar. She later fled the massage parlour over non-payment of salary and was found wandering in Cuttack.

The DCP said the CWC has submitted a report to the police based on which a case has been registered under different sections of the BNS, Section 6 of the POCSO Act and Section 5 of the ITP Act.

“The report said the girl is around 16 years old. It is alleged that she came here from Bangladesh on the false promise of employment. She was later forced into prostitution,” the Cuttack DCP said. The DCP said as per the statement of the victim, the crime was committed in two States.

She was rescued as a destitute in Cuttack. Multiple teams have been formed to probe the matter, which is also suspected to be a case of illegal immigration, he said. The DCP said the Bangladesh High Commission would be informed about the matter. Replying to a query on the delay in the registration of the case, the DCP said the girl had not made any allegation on the night she was rescued. As per the standard operating procedure, she was handed over to the CWC, where she was counselled. A case was registered immediately after receiving the report from the CWC, he added.

Meanwhile, sources said the police have been interrogating a couple in Cuttack on the matter after getting clues regarding their involvement in the trafficking racket. The girl also revealed that she came to India through a person with whom she connected on social media.

The person, who received her in Kolkata, later took her to Bhubaneswar and she was forced to work in a massage parlour without any payment. On the girl working in a massage parlour, the DCP said, “We are keeping a close tab on such illegal activities. Strict action will be taken against those found involved in such activities.”