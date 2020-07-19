Odisha records 736 new coronavirus cases, 5 more deaths

Bhubaneswar: Odisha recorded another spike in coronavirus cases as 736 more persons tested positive in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases in the state to 17,437, officials said on Sunday.

Five more patients also died of the COVID-19, taking the state's death toll in this category to 91, the Health Department said.

Three of the deaths were reported in Ganjam, and one each in Jagatsinghpur and Sundargarh districts.

Ganjam, the worst-affected district, has so far reported 54 corona deaths.

Of the new cases, 481 were reported in quarantine centres and 255 are local contact cases. Hotspot Ganjam reported the highest 247 new cases, followed by 107 in Khordha, 47 in Koraput, and 40 in Jagatsinghpur.

Odisha has 5,381 active cases. So far, 11,937 coronavirus-infected patients have recovered.