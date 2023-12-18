Live
Just In
Odisha shivers, Phulbani coldest at 8 deg C
Phulbani in Kandhamal...
Bhubaneswar: Odisha shivered as the mercury dipped below the 10 degrees Celsius mark at 11 places, officials said on Sunday.
Phulbani in Kandhamal district was the coldest place in the State, registering a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius.
Kirei in Sundargarh district closely followed at 8.2 degrees Celsius, while G Udayagiri in Kandhamal district recorded 8.6 degrees Celsius, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.
Rourkela in Sundargarh district recorded a minimum temperature of 8.8 degrees Celsius, while it was 9 degrees Celsius at Angul, 9.4 degrees Celsius at Ranital in Bhadrak district, 9.5 degrees Celsius both in Daringbadi (Kandhamal) and Sundargarh, 9.6 degrees Celsius both in Keonjhar and Koraput and 9.8 degrees Celsius at Jharsuguda.
The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded minimum temperatures of 13.5 and 13.4 degrees Celsius, respectively, it said.
Low visibility due to moderate to dense fog was also reported from different parts of the State, including Koraput, Phulbani, Keonjhar and Bhawanipatna (Kalahandi district), the weather office said.
There will be no large change in the minimum temperature over the next five days, it added.