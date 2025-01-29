Live
Just In
Odisha signs MoU to promote museum tourism
The Odisha government on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) to promote museum tourism in the State.
The MoU was signed during the Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave here in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who is also in charge of the Tourism department.
“We have signed an agreement with the NCSM to promote different kinds of museums — bird, tribal and traditional museums — to attract tourists,” Parida said. Bhubaneswar has several ancient temples, which can make it the preferred destination for temple weddings, she added.
The Deputy Chief Minister said the State received 121 investment intents worth Rs 8,153 crore in the Tourism sector during the business summit. “The proposals cover various sectors including resorts, hotels, water sports, amusement parks, hospitality utilities, camping and cruises,” she said.