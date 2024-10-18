Odisha to form Law Revision panel

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will soon constitute a Law Revision Commission to identify old acts and rules that have become obsolete and suggest ways to bring reforms, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said on Wednesday.

He said irrelevant and obsolete laws need to be changed, and it could only be done by constituting a Law Revision Commission.The commission would examine the existing laws and suggest ways to improve and modify them to make them useful for the people, he added.

Stating that the laws governing the functions of the government need to be relooked, the minister said the commission would be constituted within 45 days.”The State government is going to constitute a new Law Revision Commission soon. Irrelevant and unnecessary acts will be changed,” he said.

He said the State government will also deliberate and try to bring the required amendments to the Right to Information Act.”The government will also take proper decisions on cases registered to intimidate the RTI activists,” he said, adding that they have a big role in correcting the wrongdoings in the administration.