Odisha to host textile investors’ meet on July 25

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is set to host the first edition of ‘ODISHA TEX 2025’, a textile investment event, here on July 25. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is scheduled to inaugurate the event at the State Convention Centre, which will help promote the State as a major hub for textiles, apparels and technical textiles, an official statement said on Monday.

The event is likely to see the signing of major MoUs and important investment announcements with top players from the textile sector.

These developments will play a key role in strengthening the State’s industrial growth and helping the State move towards its goal of becoming the textile capital of India by 2030.

Claiming that ODISHA TEX 2025 will be the biggest textile investment event in Eastern India, the government said it would bring together leading textile companies, global brands, manufacturers, startups and young professionals. The State government is currently developing six new parks for textiles, apparel and wearables.

Hemant Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries department, said, “This platform will bring leading textile players to Odisha and generate significant employment opportunities for our youth. With progressive policies, world-class infrastructure and a skilled workforce, we are building a robust ecosystem where textiles can become a powerful driver of industrial growth, women’s empowerment, and rural transformation.”

The event is expected to witness the participation of over 300 delegates from outside the State, representing key textile hubs such as Tirupur, Bengaluru, Surat, the National Capital Region (NCR), and States like Punjab and West Bengal, officials said.