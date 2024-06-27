Odisha to introduce aspirational curriculum in schools

Bhubaneswar : The Odisha government has decided to implement an aspirational curriculum in every school, emphasising coding, project-based curriculum, life skills and linguistic creativity. This was stated by School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond during a review meeting with senior officials of the department. Gond said providing “good education” in all government and government-aided schools is a priority of the State government and various programmes will be undertaken in this direction. He said there would be a review of government and government-aided schools which have been closed due to various reasons.

The minister directed the departmental officers to ensure that study materials reach every block of the district on time in the upcoming academic year. The review meeting discussed how to provide students with better quality education while also developing the infrastructure of primary schools. A decision was taken to expedite the establishment of Foundational Literacy Numeracy (FLN) classrooms. Asset Management Software is being developed, which will bring significant changes to the education sector. The minister said the Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya (OAV) will get a new look.

Gond also emphasised strengthening residential facilities for students. He said efforts are on to upgrade high schools (HS) to higher secondary schools (HSS) based on the needs of the local area.

E-content will be published online for the convenience of all higher secondary students.

Auditoriums will be constructed in each District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) and these institutes will be transformed into DIETs of Excellence.

Gond said various plans are being formulated to train teachers in the coming days. He invited proposals from departmental officials on how to address the problems faced by teachers, in addition to developing the infrastructure of educational institutions.

