Odisha to paint govt buildings orange

Bhubaneswar: The BJP government in Odisha has decided to change the colour of government buildings and offices across the State to shades of orange and red, officials said.The exterior walls will be painted orange with red borders, they said.

Works Department Special Secretary Lakshmi Kanta Padhi has written a letter to the engineer-in-chief of different wings, MD of Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation Limited (OB&CC) and all chief engineers under the department in this regard on Monday.

“I am directed to communicate the approval of the government to adopt uniform colour code henceforth for all new government buildings as well as existing government buildings at the time of periodical repair/renovation work,” Padhi wrote.

A uniform colour has been finalised for the government buildings after holding discussions with different departments,Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan told reporters here.The Odisha government will go ahead with the painting exercise after the monsoon season, he said. Government buildings in Odisha do not sport a uniform colour at present.