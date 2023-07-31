Odisha Tourism conducts Roadshow in Hanoi

Bhubaneswar: With an objective to attract tourists from Southeast Asia, Odisha Tourism conducted the third leg of International Tourism promotional campaign with a roadshow in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The Tourism Roadshow was organised in association with FICCI which witnessed participation of more than 130 Tour and Travel Operators from Vietnam, official sources said here on Saturday. The inaugural session began with B2B and B2G sessions held between the stakeholders of Vietnam and Odisha.

Tourism Director Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav while highlighting Odisha’s diverse tourism offerings said the roadshow is a platform for industry stakeholders in Vietnam to network with tourism industry stakeholders from Odisha and explore avenues for tourism promotion.

Drawing parallels between the culture of both the regions and the ancient maritime trade connection between Kalinga (erstwhile Odisha) and Champa (ancient Southern Vietnam), he threw light on various tourism products Odisha has been offering to attract tourists from Vietnam, especially the Buddhist circuit.

Chairman of Indian Business Chamber at Vietnam (INCHAM Hanoi) Indronil Sengupta said, ‘this roadshow series will foster collaborations between Odisha and Vietnamese stakeholders in the tourism sectors and would enhance the marketing efforts of Odisha and Vietnam to promote the destinations to prospective tourists.”

Rachna Srivastav, First Secretary (Consular), Embassy of India, Vietnam, appealed to the Vietnamese Tour Operators to develop and curate special packages for Vietnamese travellers to explore the heritage Buddhist sites of Odisha.