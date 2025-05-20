  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Om Birla opens pradhan Mantri Divyasha Kendra

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
x

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Highlights

Kota: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday inaugurated the Pradhan Mantri Divyasha Kendra (PMDK) in Rajasthan’s Kota, and distributed assistive...

Kota: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday inaugurated the Pradhan Mantri Divyasha Kendra (PMDK) in Rajasthan’s Kota, and distributed assistive equipment to differently abled individuals.

A sense of joy and hope was evident among the beneficiaries as they received the equipment tailored to their needs. Many expressed newfound confidence and a sense of independence.

In his remarks at the event, Birla said: “The launch of Pradhan Mantri Divyasha Kendra in Kota will greatly support people with disabilities. It will boost their confidence and help them become self-reliant. They no longer need to depend on others. These assistive devices will ease their mobility and improve their quality of life.” The PMDK initiative is led by ALIMCO (Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India), a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. It aims to provide assistive devices to senior citizens and people with disabilities at affordable rates. Around 100 such centres are expected to be established across the country by June.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick