Om Birla opens pradhan Mantri Divyasha Kendra

Kota: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday inaugurated the Pradhan Mantri Divyasha Kendra (PMDK) in Rajasthan’s Kota, and distributed assistive equipment to differently abled individuals.

A sense of joy and hope was evident among the beneficiaries as they received the equipment tailored to their needs. Many expressed newfound confidence and a sense of independence.

In his remarks at the event, Birla said: “The launch of Pradhan Mantri Divyasha Kendra in Kota will greatly support people with disabilities. It will boost their confidence and help them become self-reliant. They no longer need to depend on others. These assistive devices will ease their mobility and improve their quality of life.” The PMDK initiative is led by ALIMCO (Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India), a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. It aims to provide assistive devices to senior citizens and people with disabilities at affordable rates. Around 100 such centres are expected to be established across the country by June.