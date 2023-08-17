Omar Abdullah hopeful of Supreme Court holding Article 370 abrogation as unconstitutional

Live
Srinagar: Former chief minister and regional National Conference (NC) vice president, Omar Abdullah said on Thursday that though judicial procedure is a long one, but he is hopeful that the constitutional bench of the Supreme Court hearing Article 370 issue would restore it.
The NC has engaged lawyers as have some other political parties to fight for restoration of the Article 370 by the Supreme Court as the plaint of the NC is that the abrogation was unconstitutional.
Speaking to the media, Omar said, "We are fighting & hope of getting justice...We have hired the best lawyers.
"We hope that the Judges are convinced with our arguments. It is a long procedure but we are waiting..."
